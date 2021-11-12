USD/CAD Price Analysis: Trades around 1.2600 as the US inflation dust settles

  • The loonie looks for risk catalyst, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment eyed.
  • The bulls remain well-fed amid softer oil prices, Fed rate hike expectations.
  • USD/CAD heads toward 1.2600 level, faces resistance ahead of 50.0% Fibo. level.

USD/CAD is trading close to 1.2600 on Friday's Asian session. The loonie seems to have weathered the US inflation jitters and have comforted itself from the advancing US dollar.

The Fed hike expectations could be the reason for the strength in the greenback. Meanwhile, a pullback in WTI prices also lends support to USD/CAD. 

On the US side, the restricted market amid the Treasury market's opening after one day off will put the investors in caution, as they wait for the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment for November to provide impetus.

USD/CAD attempts to push higher but runs into resistance just shy of the 1.2600 mark. The spot has surpassed 1.2580, 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement (Fibo.) level on the daily chart when drawn from September 21, which is refreshing news for the loonie buyers.

The journey north appears brisk as the spot eyes 1.2636 61.8% Fibo. level. If it surpasses the cheerful zone, the pair will test 1.2739, its monthly high (October). Further up, it can test 1.2800 September high. 

On the flip side, the support levels for the loonie pair are seen at 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), putting cushions around 1.2540 levels. However, if that fails to sustain, 200-day SMA at 1.2474 is the next support beam. Further south, its monthly low is there to alleviate at 1.2288.

The pair's Relative Strength Index (RSI) level has stead fasted towards the overbought zone, suggesting that the upside momentum remains intact. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is bullish and gives out healthy vibes.

Daily Chart

USD/CAD Additional Levels 

 

Overview
Today last price 1.259
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2588
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2404
Daily SMA50 1.2538
Daily SMA100 1.2541
Daily SMA200 1.2475
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2596
Previous Daily Low 1.247
Previous Weekly High 1.248
Previous Weekly Low 1.2352
Previous Monthly High 1.2739
Previous Monthly Low 1.2288
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2518
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2506
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2425
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.238
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2633
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2678
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.276

 

 

