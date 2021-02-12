USD/CAD Price Analysis: Trades above 1.27, looks north

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CAD's daily chart show dip demand below 1.27. 
  • The 4-hour chart MACD and RSI are biased bullish.

USD/CAD is currently trading mostly unchanged on the day near 1.2707, having hit a low of 1.2693 early Friday. 

The long-tails attached to the previous two daily candles indicate bear figure/bear failure below 1.27. 

The 4-hour chart MACD histogram, an indicator to gauge trend strength and trend changes, has crossed into bullish territory above zero. Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart Relative Strength Index has violated the descending trendline. 

As such, the pair looks set to the 50-day Simple Moving Average hurdle, currently at 1.2755. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2706
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.2699
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2746
Daily SMA50 1.2758
Daily SMA100 1.2952
Daily SMA200 1.3211
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2711
Previous Daily Low 1.2661
Previous Weekly High 1.287
Previous Weekly Low 1.2762
Previous Monthly High 1.2881
Previous Monthly Low 1.259
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.268
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2692
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2669
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.264
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2619
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.272
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2741
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2771

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Eyes yearly high above 0.7800 despite mixed clues, off in China

AUD/USD: Eyes yearly high above 0.7800 despite mixed clues, off in China

AUD/USD battles five-week-old resistance line near the highest since January 21. Biden-Xi call, US stimulus progress and virus woes troubled markets. Aussie-US data, EU’s economic forecast and holiday in Beijing and Japan increased traders’ confusion.

AUD/USD News

GBP/USD keeps 1.3800 amid cautious optimism over Brexit, virus ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD keeps 1.3800 amid cautious optimism over Brexit, virus ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD buyers attack the upper end of 20-pip range. BOE’s Haldane eyes double digit growth post-covid, chatters over activity restrictions until autumn gain. UK GDP set to test BOE’s bullish stance, US data, stimulus talks also become important.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bulls slammed at critical resistance, focus is on weekly target again

Gold: Bulls slammed at critical resistance, focus is on weekly target again

Gold bulls are making hard work of a tough resistance area. The focus is on the downside to weekly support on a hold below resistance. The break was only partial and the price has subsequently been knocked back below the structure. 

Gold news

Bitcoin ultimate liftoff to $50,000 in the offing

Bitcoin ultimate liftoff to $50,000 in the offing

Bitcoin's rally seems to have lost steam or cooled off before it might resume again. The rest of the market has slowed down apart from selected altcoins, including Cardano, Avalanche, IOTA and the Graph.

Read more

US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed

US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed

The greenback stays on the defensive although it seems to have met decent support in the proximity of 90.20 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures