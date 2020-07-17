USD/CAD Price Analysis: The pair is in a firm consolidation and these levels are in focus

- USD/CAD is trading 0.03% higher on Friday in a lacklustre session.
- There is now a firm consolidation range between 1.35 and 1.3715.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
USD/CAD is stuck in a state of equilibrium as the bulls and bears cannot decide on a firm direction in the pair. The most recent trend has been down but after the market hit a low of 1.3315 it seems we are at a stalemate. CAD strength is correlated with oil and at the moment WTI is also stuck in a range albeit at an elevated level. The US dollar is currently trading with risk sentiment and at the moment there are mixed feelings there due to earnings season.
Looking closer at the chart the two main levels are the orange resistance at 1.3715 and the black support zone at 1.35. If there is a break of any of these it could help us determine the future path of the pair. There is also a green trendline to watch out for but even if the price does break to the upside the next resistance could be at the orange level.
Of course, the indicators are at mid-range too. The Relative Strength Index is meandering at the 50 mid-point and the MACD histogram is in the green but looking flat. The signal lines are just under the zero level but it is hard to trust them in a sideways environment. This weeks candle could be a negative close if the price does not move far from the current level. It looks like the price is just retracing from the recent bout of USD weakness. Moving forward it would be wise to keep an eye on which way the price breaks from the aforementioned consolidation area.
Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3575
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3575
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3586
|Daily SMA50
|1.3681
|Daily SMA100
|1.3838
|Daily SMA200
|1.3508
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3581
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3502
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3632
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3532
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3524
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3473
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3445
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3604
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3632
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3683
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.14 amid critical EU Summit, weak US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1430 ahead of the critical EU Summit discussing the recovery fund. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed with 73.2 in July. COVID-19 statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.25 as Johnson warns of new coronavirus waves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, pressured after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated the bank's commitment to low rates. PM Johnson announced further steps to open the economy but warned of new COVID-19 waves.
BTC/USD is on the verge of a massive breakout towards $10,000 or $8,000
Bitcoin has already lost a significant portion of its dominance against other altcoins. After trading sideways for such a long time, many coins are taking advantage of the situation to create massive rallies.
XAU/USD hits fresh daily highs, stays range-bound
Gold is rising on Friday, erasing Thursday’s losses. It climbed to $1810 and as of writing, it trades at $1807, about to post the highest weekly close since 2011. A weaker US dollar on Friday boosted the yellow metal. The DXY dropped back toward 96.00, unable to hold onto recent gains.
WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak
WTI fades upside momentum from $40.69 but remains positive for the third day in the week. The black gold reversed from the highest in three weeks the previous day. Though, sellers seem unconvinced amid a lack of major catalysts.