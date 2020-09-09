USD/CAD Price Analysis: The pair dips back below 1.32 as the US dollar takes a breather

- USD/CAD has dropped 0.59% as the dollar rally fades.
- Oil has also pushed slightly higher after its recent fall.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
The Canadian dollar has recovered somewhat on Wednesday as USD/CAD dropped 0.59%. This is interesting as the dollar index has fallen 0.30% vs the USD/CAD fall of 0.59% nearly double. It was the Bank of Canada central bank meeting and the BoC kept rates unchanged at 0.25%. There was some reference to the better than expected data. The BoC said “the recuperation phase to be slow and choppy as the economy copes with ongoing uncertainty and structural challenges.” Going forward, the recuperation phase will be “heavily reliant on policy support”.
Looking at the chart, it seems the price has reacted to the fact there was no policy changes and the bank noted the better than expected recent data. The price bounced off the 1.3240 resistance zone and is now resting above another support at 1.3150. There is also a trendline that could support the price if it is to fall further at the purple line.
The Indicators are still bullish but have turned back a bit. The MACD histogram is green and the signal lines are above the mid-level. The Relative Strength Index is near the 50 mark but the indicator has moved away from the overbought level.
This could be another higher low pattern if the dollar rally is to continue but there could be a period of sideways movement before a definitive move is made. Oil could also continue to drop and that could put a dent in the recent CAD recovery.
Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3155
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|1.3237
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3157
|Daily SMA50
|1.334
|Daily SMA100
|1.3567
|Daily SMA200
|1.3521
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3239
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3086
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3162
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2994
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3145
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3136
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3035
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3288
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.344
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, up from the lows. The EU will not suspend Brexit talks despite new UK legislation that may violate the Withdrawal Agreement.
EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism
EUR/USD surged above 1.1820, as the ECB will reportedly publish optimistic forecasts. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar advanced amid the halt of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial.
Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone
A sharp intraday pullback in the USD drove some flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. Strong opening in the US equity markets, positive US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains. Bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a move to the $1970-72 area.
Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?
Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.
WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API
Following a test of the boundaries of the $36.00 mark per barrel, prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some composure and advance to the area above the $37.00 level on Wednesday.