USD/CAD Price Analysis: Testing waters ahead of a bullish impulsive wave, 1.3300 eyed

By Sagar Dua
  • Profit-booking has dragged the asset to near 1.3100 after a fresh yearly high at 1.3223.
  • Advancing 20-and 50-period EMAs add to the upside filters.
  • The RSI (14) is oscillating in a bullish range of 60.00-80.00 which indicates more upside ahead.

The USD/CAD pair is auctioning in a range of 1.3093-1.3141 from Thursday after meeting with long liquidations by the market participants. The asset witnessed correction after printing a fresh yearly high of 1.3223.

The approach of profit-booking after the asset turned extremely overbought has dragged the greenback bulls to near the horizontal support which is placed from July 5 high at 1.3084. The asset is hovering around the discussed support and is expected to turn bullish again after testing the waters.

The 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.3042 and 1.3006 respectively are scaling higher, which adds to the upside filters.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates more upside ahead.

A breach of the yearly high at 1.3223 will drive the asset towards the 4 November 2020 high at 1.3300, followed by a 2 November 2020 high at 1.3370.

Alternatively, a slippage below July 8 low at 1.2936 will drag the asset towards June 28 low at 1.2819. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset to more downside towards May 5 low at 1.2713.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3107
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.3119
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2958
Daily SMA50 1.2863
Daily SMA100 1.2761
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3224
Previous Daily Low 1.2967
Previous Weekly High 1.3084
Previous Weekly Low 1.2837
Previous Monthly High 1.3079
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3126
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3065
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2983
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2846
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2726
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.324
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.336
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3497

 

 

