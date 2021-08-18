USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles to defend monthly resistance break above 1.2600

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD remains pressured around previous resistance, teases intraday low.
  • Bearish candlestick, downbeat MACD conditions keep sellers hopeful.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, late July levels add to the upside filters, monthly support line also challenges bears.

USD/CAD stays mildly offered around 1.2615 heading into the European session on Wednesday.

The Loonie pair jumped to the highest since July 21 the previous day after crossing the key horizontal resistance area, now support.

However, a pullback from 1.2650 printed a Gravestone Doji bearish candlestick that joined receding bullish bias of the MACD to direct USD/CAD sellers to the resistance-turned-support.

During the pair’s further weakness, a clear downside break of the 1.2590 level becomes necessary to keep the bears hopeful, which in turn highlights a three-week-old ascending support line, near 1.2525.

On the flip side, the pair’s recovery moves need to refresh the monthly peak, currently around 1.2650, to aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 19–30 downside, near 1.2660, followed by the July 20 swing lows close to 1.2675.

In a case where USD/CAD remains bullish past 1.2675, a horizontal line comprising the late last monthly levels near 1.2730 will be the key become July’s high near 1.2810.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2612
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 1.2628
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2539
Daily SMA50 1.2448
Daily SMA100 1.2369
Daily SMA200 1.256
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2649
Previous Daily Low 1.257
Previous Weekly High 1.2589
Previous Weekly Low 1.2489
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2619
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2582
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2536
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2502
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2661
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2695
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2741

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows near 1.1700, Fed minutes eyed

EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows near 1.1700, Fed minutes eyed

EUR/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.1700, retracing from fresh 2021 lows. The US dollar eases across the board amid a risk recovery. Traders resort to repositioning ahead of the Eurozone inflation data and the key Fed's July meeting minutes. 

EUR/USD News

When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest fall in five months around 1.3750 amid the US dollar’s pullback ahead of the UK inflation data. The cable’s corrective bounce could be linked to the softer greenback and hopes that the recent UK vaccine optimism could help ease the Delta covid variant woes. Focus on FOMC minutes.

GBP/USD News

Gold attempts to claim $1,800 amid risk aversion

Gold attempts to claim $1,800 amid risk aversion

Gold prices continue to hover in a narrow trading band on mixed play on concerns of rising coronavirus Delta variant and a firmer US dollar. The prices gain traction on the asset’s safe-haven appeal. After gold, the greenback also competes as a safer investment opportunity during any political or financial uncertainties. 

Gold News

Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building

Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building

Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.

Read more

FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers

FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers

At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?  

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures