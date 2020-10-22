USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles to breakthrough trend-line/200-hour EMA confluence barrier

- USD/CAD gained some traction for the second straight session, albeit lacked follow-through.
- Sustained strength beyond the 1.3175-80 confluence hurdle is needed to negate bearish bias.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and remained capped below an important confluence resistance near the 1.3175-80 region. The mentioned barrier comprises of over one-week-old descending trend-line and 100-hour EMA.
The pair's inability to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from six-week lows, along with bearish technical indicators on the daily chart suggests that the near-term bearish bias might still be far from being over. Moreover, oscillators on hourly charts have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction and further warrant some caution for bullish traders.
That said, a convincing breakthrough the 1.3175-80 confluence hurdle might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move and push the USD/CAD pair back above the 1.3200 mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair back towards testing 1.3235-40 strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.3125 area and is closely followed by the 1.3100 mark ahead of the overnight swing lows, around the 1.3080 region. Failure to defend the said support levels will add credence to the bearish outlook and pave the way for an extension of the USD/CAD pair's recent depreciating move.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3146
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3146
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3242
|Daily SMA50
|1.3203
|Daily SMA100
|1.3348
|Daily SMA200
|1.3541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3152
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3081
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3099
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3125
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3055
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3172
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3243
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
