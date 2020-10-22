USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles to breakthrough trend-line/200-hour EMA confluence barrier

  • USD/CAD gained some traction for the second straight session, albeit lacked follow-through.
  • Sustained strength beyond the 1.3175-80 confluence hurdle is needed to negate bearish bias.

The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and remained capped below an important confluence resistance near the 1.3175-80 region. The mentioned barrier comprises of over one-week-old descending trend-line and 100-hour EMA.

The pair's inability to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from six-week lows, along with bearish technical indicators on the daily chart suggests that the near-term bearish bias might still be far from being over. Moreover, oscillators on hourly charts have been struggling to gain any meaningful traction and further warrant some caution for bullish traders.

That said, a convincing breakthrough the 1.3175-80 confluence hurdle might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move and push the USD/CAD pair back above the 1.3200 mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair back towards testing 1.3235-40 strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.3125 area and is closely followed by the 1.3100 mark ahead of the overnight swing lows, around the 1.3080 region. Failure to defend the said support levels will add credence to the bearish outlook and pave the way for an extension of the USD/CAD pair's recent depreciating move.

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3146
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.3146
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3242
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3348
Daily SMA200 1.3541
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3152
Previous Daily Low 1.3081
Previous Weekly High 1.326
Previous Weekly Low 1.3099
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3125
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3108
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3101
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3055
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3029
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3172
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3198
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3243

 

 

