USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles near descending channel support, around mid-1.2400s

- USD/CAD dropped to two-month lows and was pressured by a combination of factors.
- Slightly oversold RSI (14) on the 4-hour chart held trades from placing aggressive bets.
The USD/CAD pair remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around mid-1.2400s, or the lowest level since late July.
An extension of the recent bullish run in crude oil prices continued underpinning the commodity-linked loonie and exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair. That said, a modest US dollar strength – amid firming expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement – helped limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair, so far, has managed to defend a support marked by the lower boundary of a three-week-old descending channel. However, Friday's sustained break through the very important 200-day SMA and acceptance below the 1.2500 psychological mark supports prospects for a further near-term decline.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and are still far from being in the oversold territory, adding credence to the negative outlook. That said, RSI (14) on the 4-hour chart is hovering below the 30 mark, which seemed to be the only factor that held traders from placing fresh bearish bets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break below the trend-channel support, around the 1.2425 region before positioning for any deeper pullback amid a bank holiday in the US and Canada. The USD/CAD pair might then turn vulnerable and break below the 1.2400 mark, towards testing the next relevant support near the 1.2320-15 area.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront stiff resistance near the 1.2500 mark. This is closely followed by the 200-day SMA support breakpoint, around the 1.2510 region, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering move and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the 1.2600 mark.
The momentum could further get extended towards the descending trend-channel resistance, currently near mid-1.2600s. The latter should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained move beyond will negate any negative bias and shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2449
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2473
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2666
|Daily SMA50
|1.2628
|Daily SMA100
|1.2483
|Daily SMA200
|1.2514
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2562
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2452
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2655
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2452
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.252
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2318
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.265
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
