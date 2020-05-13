USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles above 200-bar SMA inside short-term triangle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD pulls back from the weekly high, fails to extend gains beyond 200-bar SMA.
  • A short-term falling triangle, six-week-old resistance line restrict the pair’s near-term upside.
  • The April month lows become the key support.

USD/CAD recovers from 1.4055 to 1.4075 during Wednesday’s Asian trading session. Even so, the pair prints 0.04% loss on a day while also struggling to extend the break of 200-bar SMA.

Given the sustained break of 200-bar SMA, the quote is likely to challenge the resistance line of an immediate falling triangle formation, around 1.4140.

Though, a downward sloping trend line from March 31, could offer an additional upside barrier, close to 1.4175, during the further run-up.

If at all the buyers manage to cross 1.4175, April top near 1.4265 will be on their radars.

Meanwhile, pair’s declines below 200-bar SMA level of 1.4055 could drag it back to the triangle’s support, also comprising April month low, near 1.3850/55.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.4065
Today Daily Change -13 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 1.4078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4055
Daily SMA50 1.4032
Daily SMA100 1.3604
Daily SMA200 1.3416
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.408
Previous Daily Low 1.3973
Previous Weekly High 1.4173
Previous Weekly Low 1.3909
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4039
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4013
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4007
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3936
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4114
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4151
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4222

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

