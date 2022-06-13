- USD/CAD gained traction for the fourth successive day and climbed to over a two-week high.
- Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive amid a stronger USD.
- Sustained move beyond the 61.8% Fibo. level will set the stage for further near-term gains.
The USD/CAD pair built on last week's solid rebound from the 1.2520-1.2515 region, or its lowest level since April 21 and scaled higher for the fourth successive day on Monday. The momentum lifted spot prices to a two-and-half-week high, though stalled near the 1.2865-1.2870 resistance zone.
Oil prices retreated further from a three-month peak touched last week and undermined the commodity-linked loonie. On the other hand, the prospects for a more aggressive Fed rate hike moves to combat stubbornly high inflation, along with the risk-off mood, benefitted the safe-haven US dollar. The combination of factors continued acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair and remained supportive of the strong move up.
Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move or make it through the 1.2865-1.2870 supply zone, which coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.3077-1.2518 downfall. The mentioned barrier should now act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively would set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The USD/CAD pair might then accelerate the momentum towards reclaiming the 1.2900 round figure.
The upward trajectory could further get extended towards the 1.2920-1.2925 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.2960 region, above which bulls could aim to conquer the 1.3000 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the USD/CAD pair towards the YTD peak, around the 1.3075 area touched in May.
On the flip side, the 50% Fibo. level, near the 1.2800 mark, seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent slide could be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.2760 region, which should limit the downside near the 1.2730 area, or the 38.2% Fibo. level. The latter should act as a strong base for the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2837
|Today Daily Change
|0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.2774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2719
|Daily SMA50
|1.2727
|Daily SMA100
|1.2705
|Daily SMA200
|1.2663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2813
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2681
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2625
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
