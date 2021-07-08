USD/CAD Price Analysis: Strong move up stalls ahead of 1.2600 mark, bullish bias remains

- USD/CAD continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
- The set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North American session, albeit has retreated few pips from the highest level since April 21 touched earlier this Thursday. The pair was last seen trading above mid-1.2500s, still up nearly 0.70% for the day.
An extension of this week's sharp pullback in crude oil prices – from the highest intraday level since November 2014 – continued undermining the commodity-linked loonie. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that pushed the USD/CAD pair higher for the fourth consecutive session.
However, a goodish rebound in the shared currency and a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields prompted some profit-taking around the US dollar. This, along with an unexpected rise in the US weekly unemployment claims, undermine the USD and capped gains for the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, overbought RSI on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor that held bullish traders from placing fresh bets. That said, the bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that the USD/CAD pair earlier this week's found acceptance above the 100-day SMA. A subsequent breakout through a short-term descending trend-line resistance extending from YTD tops adds credence to the bullish bias.
Hence, any meaningful dip might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited. The USD/CAD pair remains poised to prolong its upward trajectory and climb further towards testing the very important 200-day SMA hurdle, currently near the 1.2655 region.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Any further corrective slide should find decent support near the descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, around mid-1.2400s. The latter might now act as a strong base for the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2554
|Today Daily Change
|0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|1.2481
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2322
|Daily SMA50
|1.2204
|Daily SMA100
|1.238
|Daily SMA200
|1.2653
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2519
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2423
|Previous Weekly High
|1.245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2483
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.246
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2378
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2526
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2622
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
