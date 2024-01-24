USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stretches higher to near 1.3470 before a weekly high

- USD/CAD gains ground ahead of the BoC monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
- Technical analysis suggests a bullish trend towards a weekly high at 1.3491 and a psychological level at 1.3500.
- The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3454 and the 1.3450 major level could act as the immediate support zone.
USD/CAD attempts to recover its recent losses ahead of the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision on Wednesday, improving higher to near 1.3470 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday.
The technical analysis of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) for the USD/CAD pair suggests a potential bullish sentiment in the market. This interpretation is derived from the positioning of the MACD line above the centerline and the presence of divergence above the signal line.
USD/CAD pair could find the immediate barrier at the weekly high at 1.3491 followed by the psychological resistance level at 1.3500. The pair could surpass the resistance level as indicated by the lagging indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is positioned above 50, suggesting the confirmation of stronger momentum for the USD/CAD pair.
On the downside, the region around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3454 level aligned with the major level at 1.3450 could act as the immediate support zone. A collapse below the support zone could put pressure on the USD/CAD pair to break below the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3427 followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3401.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
USD/CAD: Other technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3469
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3468
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.338
|Daily SMA50
|1.347
|Daily SMA100
|1.3563
|Daily SMA200
|1.3482
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3492
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3453
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3542
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3382
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3468
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.345
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3412
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3528
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
