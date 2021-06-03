USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays pressured towards 1.2000

- USD/CAD refreshes intraday low, extends the previous day’s bearish bias.
- Weekly falling trend line, monthly horizontal hurdle restrict short-term buying.
- May 2015 low will lure bears following 1.2000 breakdown.
USD/CAD remains on the back foot, down 0.05% around intraday low of 1.2030, amid Thursday’s Asian session. The loonie pair took a U-turn from 1.2091 the previous day while defying the early week’s bounce off the lowest levels since May 2015.
Given the bearish MACD conditions and sustained trading below the weekly descending resistance line, USD/CAD is likely to mark another attempt in breaking the 1.2000 psychological magnet.
While RSI backs the odds of a bounce off the 1.2000 threshold, any further downside won’t hesitate to challenge the year 2015 low near 1.1920.
On the flip side, the corrective pullback will aim for the stated immediate trend line resistance near 1.2070 before targeting the 1.2100 round figure.
However, any upside past 1.2100 needs strong bullish support to cross the key horizontal line, stretched from early May, around 1.2140-45.
Overall, USD/CAD remains on the southward trajectory but the downside will be a bumpy one.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.203
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2035
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2091
|Daily SMA50
|1.2331
|Daily SMA100
|1.2494
|Daily SMA200
|1.2769
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2092
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2029
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2029
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2352
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2013
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2053
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2068
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2012
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1989
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.195
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2137
EUR/USD: Off 100-SMA inside weekly triangle
EUR/USD wobbles in the middle of the 1.2106–2116 trading range amid a quiet Asian morning on Thursday. The currency major pair keeps its bounce off 100-SMA while staying inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
GBP/USD: Sluggish below 1.4200 inside rising wedge
GBP/USD struggles to extend late Wednesday’s recovery inside a bearish chart pattern. The cable pair’s failures to keep the recovery moves inside a bearish formation join downbeat Momentum line to back the sellers.
XRP readies for 40% rally, as the crypto market consolidates
Bitcoin price continues to coil within a symmetrical triangle, with the pattern apex converging on June 10. Ethereum price closed May with a long-legged doji pattern signaling equilibrium between the forces of supply and demand. XRP price forming cup-with-high-handle base, the first high probability opportunity for investors.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Shares surge to record highs, trading halted
Shares of AMC soared to $61.72, up over 92% on the day. Mid-US session, trading has been halted. The movie theatre chain is part of the meme stocks' wave.