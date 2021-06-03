USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays pressured towards 1.2000

  • USD/CAD refreshes intraday low, extends the previous day’s bearish bias.
  • Weekly falling trend line, monthly horizontal hurdle restrict short-term buying.
  • May 2015 low will lure bears following 1.2000 breakdown.

USD/CAD remains on the back foot, down 0.05% around intraday low of 1.2030, amid Thursday’s Asian session. The loonie pair took a U-turn from 1.2091 the previous day while defying the early week’s bounce off the lowest levels since May 2015.

Given the bearish MACD conditions and sustained trading below the weekly descending resistance line, USD/CAD is likely to mark another attempt in breaking the 1.2000 psychological magnet.

While RSI backs the odds of a bounce off the 1.2000 threshold, any further downside won’t hesitate to challenge the year 2015 low near 1.1920.

On the flip side, the corrective pullback will aim for the stated immediate trend line resistance near 1.2070 before targeting the 1.2100 round figure.

However, any upside past 1.2100 needs strong bullish support to cross the key horizontal line, stretched from early May, around 1.2140-45.

Overall, USD/CAD remains on the southward trajectory but the downside will be a bumpy one.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.203
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 1.2035
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2091
Daily SMA50 1.2331
Daily SMA100 1.2494
Daily SMA200 1.2769
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2092
Previous Daily Low 1.2029
Previous Weekly High 1.2142
Previous Weekly Low 1.2029
Previous Monthly High 1.2352
Previous Monthly Low 1.2013
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2053
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2068
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2012
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1989
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.195
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2075
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2114
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2137

 

 

