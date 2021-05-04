USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays pressured below 50-SMA

USD/CAD holds lower ground after reversing from the key SMA.

Easing bullish bias of MACD and failures to cross immediate hurdles keep bears hopeful.

USD/CAD remains depressed around 1.2300, down 0.08% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The loonie pair jumped to the highest in four days the previous day before reversing from 50-SMA.

The pullback moves join recently easing MACD strength in favor of the bulls as well as sustained trading below important resistances to back the USD/CAD sellers.

As a result, the latest weakness could eye for the multi-month low marked in April around 1.2265.

However, any further moves will have to conquer the 2018 bottom surrounding 1.2250-45 before testing the late 2017 lows close to 1.2065-70.

Alternatively, the 50-SMA level of 1.2356 becomes the nearby hurdle for the USD/CAD buyers to tackle ahead of March lows around 1.2365.

Also likely to challenge the pair’s recovery moves are the 1.2420 and 1.2465 levels to the north.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish