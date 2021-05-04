USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays pressured below 50-SMA

- USD/CAD holds lower ground after reversing from the key SMA.
- Easing bullish bias of MACD and failures to cross immediate hurdles keep bears hopeful.
USD/CAD remains depressed around 1.2300, down 0.08% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The loonie pair jumped to the highest in four days the previous day before reversing from 50-SMA.
The pullback moves join recently easing MACD strength in favor of the bulls as well as sustained trading below important resistances to back the USD/CAD sellers.
As a result, the latest weakness could eye for the multi-month low marked in April around 1.2265.
However, any further moves will have to conquer the 2018 bottom surrounding 1.2250-45 before testing the late 2017 lows close to 1.2065-70.
Alternatively, the 50-SMA level of 1.2356 becomes the nearby hurdle for the USD/CAD buyers to tackle ahead of March lows around 1.2365.
Also likely to challenge the pair’s recovery moves are the 1.2420 and 1.2465 levels to the north.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2302
|Today Daily Change
|21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|1.2281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2476
|Daily SMA50
|1.2535
|Daily SMA100
|1.2638
|Daily SMA200
|1.2897
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2319
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2491
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2287
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2299
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2259
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2207
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2363
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD seems poised to lose the 1.2000 threshold
EUR/USD ends the day with losses around 1.2010, as optimism about US economic progress boosted the dollar. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen fuels speculation about rate hikes.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold seeks fresh clues to hold corrective pullback above $1,770
Gold struggles to extend recovery moves beyond $1,780. Market sentiment dwindles after Yellen confused traders, mixed updates on covid, vaccines. Off in China, Japan adds to the market’s indecisiveness, risk catalysts remain as the key factors to watch.
ETH waits for no one, while art market goes crypto
Bitcoin price wavers at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price 6-Week Rate of Change (ROC) indicator warns of extended conditions. Ripple price fumbles inverse head-and-shoulder bottom breakout with double-digit reversal.
EUR/USD seems poised to lose the 1.2000 threshold
EUR/USD ends the day with losses around 1.2010, as optimism about US economic progress boosted the dollar. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen fuels speculation about rate hikes.