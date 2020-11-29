USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays depressed below 1.3000, prints falling wedge on 1H

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD remains on the back foot near the monthly low.
  • Weak RSI conditions can trigger bounce off falling wedge support.
  • 200-HMA offers an additional filter to the upside past-bullish pattern.

USD/CAD drops to 1.2978, down 0.10% intraday, during the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair declines for the second day while staying around the monthly bottom, teased on Friday, inside a bullish chart formation.

While sustained trading below the key HMAs keeps the USD/CAD sellers hopeful, RSI conditions indicate a pullback move from the support line of the stated rising wedge formation on the hourly (1H) chart.

However, USD/CAD bears’ refrain from respecting the bullish chart pattern will challenge the multi-month low, marked earlier in November, around 1.2930.

On the contrary, a confluence of 50-HMA and resistance line of the rising wedge, near 1.3000, restricts the pair’s short-term upside.

Even if the quote manages to cross 1.3000, 200-HMA close to 1.3050 will stop the USD/CAD buyers from targeting the 1.3100 threshold.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2978
Today Daily Change -13 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 1.2991
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3076
Daily SMA50 1.318
Daily SMA100 1.3229
Daily SMA200 1.3528
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3025
Previous Daily Low 1.2972
Previous Weekly High 1.3112
Previous Weekly Low 1.2972
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2992
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3005
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2967
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2943
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2914
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.302
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3049
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3073

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

