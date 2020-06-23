USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays below 200-HMA despite recent action on trade news

USD/CAD fails to keep the pullback from 1.3500 mark.

A one-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.

Key Fibonacci retracement levels restrict immediate declines, MACD teases the bulls.

USD/CAD retraces the latest moves while taking rounds to 1.3530, up 0.06% on a day, during the early Tuesday’s trading. The loonie pair earlier crossed 200-HMA amid fears of no US-China trade deal. Though, the following U-turn by the US policymaker joined likely aluminum tariffs on Canada to weigh on the quote.

As a result, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s June 10-15 upside, near 1.3500, remains on the sellers’ radar, a break of which can drag the quote towards 1.3455 support level comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

During the quote’s additional weakness past-1.3455, 1.3430 and 1.3375/70 might entertain sellers ahead of highlighting the monthly low close to 1.3315.

Meanwhile, a clear upside past-200-HMA level of 1.3565 could escalate the latest recovery moves to the one-week-old falling trend line, at 1.3618 now.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s sustained rise past-1.3618 enables the bulls to probe the June-15 top surrounding 1.3685/90.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Sideways