USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays below 200-HMA despite recent action on trade news

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD fails to keep the pullback from 1.3500 mark.
  • A one-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
  • Key Fibonacci retracement levels restrict immediate declines, MACD teases the bulls.

USD/CAD retraces the latest moves while taking rounds to 1.3530, up 0.06% on a day, during the early Tuesday’s trading. The loonie pair earlier crossed 200-HMA amid fears of no US-China trade deal. Though, the following U-turn by the US policymaker joined likely aluminum tariffs on Canada to weigh on the quote.

As a result, 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s June 10-15 upside, near 1.3500, remains on the sellers’ radar, a break of which can drag the quote towards 1.3455 support level comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

During the quote’s additional weakness past-1.3455, 1.3430 and 1.3375/70 might entertain sellers ahead of highlighting the monthly low close to 1.3315.

Meanwhile, a clear upside past-200-HMA level of 1.3565 could escalate the latest recovery moves to the one-week-old falling trend line, at 1.3618 now.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s sustained rise past-1.3618 enables the bulls to probe the June-15 top surrounding 1.3685/90.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3529
Today Daily Change 7 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 1.3522
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3572
Daily SMA50 1.3848
Daily SMA100 1.3782
Daily SMA200 1.348
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.363
Previous Daily Low 1.3519
Previous Weekly High 1.3686
Previous Weekly Low 1.3505
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3561
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3588
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3484
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3446
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3372
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3595
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3669
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3707

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY bounces back above 107.00 as risk rebounds

USD/JPY bounces back above 107.00 as risk rebounds

USD/JPY has bounced-off the key support at 106.75 and regains 107.00 after risk sentiment recovered swiftly on WH Adviser Navarro's denial that the trade deal has fallen apart. US Pres. Trump also confirmed the trade deal is fully intact. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD jumps back above 0.69 as Navarro denies US-China trade deal over

AUD/USD jumps back above 0.69 as Navarro denies US-China trade deal over

AUD/USD bounces back along with the risk sentiment after WH Adviser Navarro retracted on his earlier comments hat the US-China trade deal is over.  The coronavirus resurgence in the Australian state of Victoria, however, could weigh on the spot. 

AUD/USD News

USD/CNH trims gains as Navarro says US-China trade deal is intact

USD/CNH trims gains as Navarro says US-China trade deal is intact

The offshore yuan (CNH) is trimming losses with White House advisor Peter Navarro walking back from his 30-minute old statement about the termination of the US-China trade deal. President Trump tweets that China Trade Deal is fully intact.

Read more

Gold: Buyers attack $1,760 amid fresh risk-off sentiment

Gold: Buyers attack $1,760 amid fresh risk-off sentiment

Gold prices keep the two-day winning streak despite the recent U-turn from $1,760.56. Bulls recently cheered the White House Adviser Navaro’s comments defying the US-China trade deal. Increasing virus figures from Beijing adds to the risk-off momentum.

Gold News

WTI briefly regains $41 mark amid upbeat risk tone, eyes on API

WTI briefly regains $41 mark amid upbeat risk tone, eyes on API

Following a brief consolidative stint in the overnight trades. WTI caught a fresh bid wave and refreshed three-month highs, as it conquers the 41 threshold ahead of the API Crude Stocks data due later on Tuesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures