- USD/CAD trades nearly flat at 1.3510 as the Asian session begins, despite the US Dollar gaining against most G10 currencies.
- Falling US Treasury bond yields and a surge in oil prices support the Canadian Dollar.
- From a technical standpoint, the pair remains neutral to upward biased but is on the brink of breaking its uptrend, putting the 200-DMA at 1.3461 in focus.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) remains in charge against the US Dollar (USD) even though the latter appreciated against most G10 FX currencies across the board. However, falling US Treasury bond yields and a jump in oil prices benefitted the CAD. Hence, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3510, almost flat as the Asian session commences.
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the USD/CAD remains neutral to upward biased, as the pair is still above the latest higher low achieved on August 21 at 1.3496, but at the brisk of breaking an uptrend market structure, that would expose the 200-day Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3461. Nevertheless, sellers must achieve a daily close below 1.3496 to remain hopeful of achieving lower lows, as the 50-DMA slope is trending up.
From an intraday standpoint, the pair broke below the August 24 daily ow of 1.3509, putting in play the 1.3500 figure. But one of the latest three candlesticks of August 31 price action drawing a larger wick on the bottom of the body suggests buyers entering the market around the 1.3500 area. Nevertheless, the USD/CAD is downward biased. First support emerges at 1.350, followed by the S1 daily pivot at 1.3488. A breach of the latter will expose the S2 pivot point at 1.3469 before diving to 1.3450. On the flip side, the first resistance would be the daily pivot point at 1.3523, followed by the 50-hour Moving Average (HMA) at 1.3540, before reaching the R1 pivot.
USD/CAD Price Action – Hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3511
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3532
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3495
|Daily SMA50
|1.3331
|Daily SMA100
|1.3392
|Daily SMA200
|1.3462
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3577
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3513
|Previous Weekly High
|1.364
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3537
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3553
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3477
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3441
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3569
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3632
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
