USD/CAD Price Analysis: Sidelined near 1.3020, daily chart shows bear fatigue

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CAD's daily chart shows signs of bearish exhaustion. 
  • Tuesday's high is the level to beat for the bulls.

USD/CAD is currently trading largely unchanged on the near 1.3022, having hit a high of 1.3043 in early Asia. So far today, the price action has been restricted well within Tuesday's high and low of 1.3051 and 1.2985. 

The long tails attached to the previous two daily candles indicate inability on the part of the sellers to force a daily close at the lowest price point of the day. That's a sign of bearish exhaustion, especially since the long-tailed candles have appeared following a notable sell-off from 1.3390 to 1.2928. Tuesday's inside bar daily candle is also indicative of the weakening of the downward momentum. 

All things considered, the immediate bearish outlook stands neutralized. A reversal higher would be confirmed if the pair ends Wednesday above 1.3050. Alternatively, acceptance under Monday's low of 1.2928 would imply a bearish continuation. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3023
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.3039
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3165
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3298
Daily SMA200 1.3541
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3051
Previous Daily Low 1.2985
Previous Weekly High 1.337
Previous Weekly Low 1.3019
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3026
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.301
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2999
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2959
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2933
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3065
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3091
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3131

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

