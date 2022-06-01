USD/CAD Price Analysis: Shall be bided on a cushion around 61.8% Fibo retracement at 1.2660

Loonie bulls are losing momentum after finding a responsive buying action near the 61.8% Fibo retracement.

The RSI (14) is attempting to violate its bearish range of 20.00-40.00.

For an upside move, the greenback bulls need to overstep the 20-EMA at 1.2690.

The USD/CAD pair has witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of 1.2629 on Tuesday. A significant responsive buying action indicates signs of a value bet, which has pushed the asset to near 1.2670. Some exhaustion signs near the crucial support of 1.2650 are also advocating a bullish reversal in the counter.

On a four-hour scale, the asset has experienced a cushion of around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2663. The Fibo retracement tool is placed from April’s low at 1.2403 to May’s high at 1.3077.

The 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.2690 and 1.2748 respectively are declining, which still favors the downside filters.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is attempting to overstep the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals a reversal in the counter.

An upside move above the 20-EMA at 1.2690 will drive the asset towards the 50-EMA at 1.2748. Breach of the latter will expose the asset for an upside move towards the round-level resistance at 1.2800.

On the flip side, the loonie bulls could tighten their grip if the asset drops below Tuesday’s low at 1.2629 decisively. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset towards March 28 high at 1.2593, followed by April 14 low at 1.2521.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.2666 Today Daily Change 0.0020 Today Daily Change % 0.16 Today daily open 1.2646 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2844 Daily SMA50 1.271 Daily SMA100 1.2697 Daily SMA200 1.2663 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2687 Previous Daily Low 1.2629 Previous Weekly High 1.2885 Previous Weekly Low 1.2718 Previous Monthly High 1.3077 Previous Monthly Low 1.2629 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2651 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2665 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2622 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2597 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2564 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2679 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2712 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2737