USD/CAD Price Analysis: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders

- USD/CAD bulls struggle to make it through 1.3300 mark.
- Dip-buying should help limit any meaningful downfall.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to build on its recent positive move beyond the 1.3300 round-figure mark and witnessed a modest intraday pullback from two-month tops.
Given the recent break through a short-term ascending trend-channel and a subsequent move beyond the very important 200-day SMA, the set-up still favours bullish traders.
However, slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor capping any further positive move amid a goodish recovery in crude oil prices.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a possible pullback to the mentioned trend-channel resistance before initiating fresh bullish positions.
Failure to defend the said confluence support – currently near the 1.3230 region – now seems to accelerate the slide further towards 100-day SMA support near the 1.3180 zone.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3281
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3298
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3113
|Daily SMA50
|1.314
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.3227
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3305
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3232
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3255
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3148
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.326
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3252
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3179
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3325
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3398
