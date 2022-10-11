- USD/CAD retreats from its highest level since May 2020 amid a modest USD pullback.
- Sliding oil prices undermine the loonie and help limit the downside, for the time being.
- Bulls now await sustained strength beyond the 1.3830-40 area before placing fresh bets.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 1.3760 region and stalls its intraday pullback from the highest level since May 2020 touched earlier this Tuesday. Spot prices climb back to the 1.3800 mark during the early North American session and look to build on the recent rally witnessed over the past week or so.
Worries that a global economic downturn and rising COVID-19 cases in China will hurt global fuel demand drag crude oil prices lower for the second straight day. This, in turn, undermines the commodity-linked loonie and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, an intraday downtick in the US dollar could cap the upside.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair, so far, has been struggling to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the 1.3830-1.3840 supply zone. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying beyond the daily swing high, around the 1.3855 region, before positioning for a further appreciating move.
The USD/CAD pair might then accelerate the momentum and aim to reclaim the 1.3900 round-figure mark. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 1.3925-1.3930 region, above which spot prices could climb further towards the 1.4000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.3760 area, or the daily low, now seems to act as immediate support. Any further downfall could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.3700 mark. The latter should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling.
The USD/CAD pair might then turn vulnerable to extend the corrective pullback towards the 1.3600 level before eventually sliding back to the monthly swing low, around the 1.3500 psychological mark.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3788
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.378
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3529
|Daily SMA50
|1.3195
|Daily SMA100
|1.3026
|Daily SMA200
|1.286
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3782
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3703
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3827
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3503
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3733
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3649
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3886
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
