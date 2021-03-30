USD/CAD Price Analysis: Set-up favours bullish traders, move beyond 1.2625-30 awaited

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain traction for the second straight day.
- The formation of an ascending channel supports prospects for additional near-term gains.
- Bulls now await a sustained move beyond the 1.2625-30 supply zone for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2580 confluence support and turned positive for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the pair back closer to the 1.2625-30 resistance zone, or two-week tops touched last Thursday.
The upbeat US economic outlook continued underpinning the US dollar, which got an additional boost from a sharp spike in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a fresh leg down in crude oil prices weighed on the commodity-linked loonie and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair.
Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been trending higher along an upward sloping channel over the past one week or so. The set-up points to a short-term bullish trend and supports prospects for additional gains. Positive technical indicators on hourly/daily charts add credence to the constructive outlook.
That said, bulls might still wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.2625-30 region before placing fresh bets. The USD/CAD pair might then accelerate the move towards challenging the trend-channel resistance, currently near the 1.2660-65 region. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
The momentum might then push the USD/CAD pair further towards the 1.2700 mark en-route the next major hurdle near the 1.2735-40 supply zone. The latter coincides with monthly swing highs, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent strong recovery move from multi-year lows touched on March 18.
On the flip side, dips towards the 1.2580 region might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This is followed by strong horizontal support near the 1.2565 level, which if broken decisively will negate the bullish outlook. The subsequent selling might then drag the USD/CAD pair back towards the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2617
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2566
|Daily SMA50
|1.265
|Daily SMA100
|1.2755
|Daily SMA200
|1.3029
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2627
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2575
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2629
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2545
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.262
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2672
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, tumbling below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.