- USD/CAD retreats from seven-day high, prints the first daily loss in six.
- Convergence of previous resistance, 200-SMA challenges sellers amid upbeat RSI conditions.
- Multiple hurdles to test bulls before the yearly top.
USD/CAD seesaws around the intraday low as it pares the first weekly gain in three heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair makes rounds to 1.3700, after flashing the day’s low of 1.3682.
Even so, the quote defends the previous day’s upside break of a downward-sloping resistance line from October 13, now supporting around 1.3670. Also increasing the strength of the 1.3670-65 area is the 200-SMA.
It’s worth noting that the firmer RSI (14) and a successful break of the previous key resistances keep the USD/CAD buyers hopeful of reaching the yearly top surrounding 1.3980. However, multiple hurdles near 1.3750 and 1.3830 could test the upward trajectory.
In a case where the Loonie pair remains firmer past 1.3980, the 1.4000 psychological manget may act as an extra check for the bulls before directing them to the May 2020 high near 1.4175.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the resistance-turned-support confluence near 1.3670-65 isn’t an open welcome to the USD/CAD bears as a weekly ascending trend line, close to 1.3550, offers an additional filter to probe the declines.
Additionally challenging the pair’s south run is the horizontal support including multiple lows marked since early October, near 1.3500.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3695
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.3711
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3707
|Daily SMA50
|1.3469
|Daily SMA100
|1.3193
|Daily SMA200
|1.2953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3714
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3549
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3612
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3493
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3437
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3767
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3823
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3933
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.1400 ahead of BoE rate hike decision
GBP/USD is defending recovery gains at around 1.1400, as the US dollar rally takes a breather, despite a cautious mood and higher Treasury yields on hawkish Fed. The pair's further upside appears elusive ahead of the all-important BoE rate hike decision.
EUR/USD consolidates above 0.9800, Lagarde, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD is trading above 0.9800, defending mild gains amid a sluggish Thursday European morning. The pair licks its wounds following the hawkish Fed-induced sell-off while the US dollar struggles to find fresh demand. ECB's Lagarde, US ISM PMI awaited.
Gold oscillates below $1,640 as market mood turns quiet, US NFP eyed
Gold price is displaying back-and-forth moves in a mild range below $1,640.00 in the Tokyo session. Volatility has been squeezed after a wild gyration post the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Fed.
Solana price can hit $40 if SOL bulls reclaim this level
Solana price has recovered above a crucial support level, indicating a higher chance of an upward move. Investors need to wait for a push above another significant hurdle, which will open the path for bulls to move higher.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A close call between 50 bps and 75 bps, GBP/USD set to suffer Premium
The BoE is widely known for its brutal honesty and conservative approach, which raises a big question of whether a 75 bps rate really is on the table this ‘Super Thursday’.