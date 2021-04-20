USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rounding top on 4H keep sellers hopeful around 1.2500

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD stays depressed near intraday low inside a bearish chart formation.
  • A confluence of 200 and 100 SMAs will test recovery moves, sellers can eye March low.
  • Downbeat Momentum, failures to recover back sellers but a clear break of 1.2470-65 should provide extra strength to the sellers.

USD/CAD remains pressured around 1.2495, down 0.31% intraday, while heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the loonie pair teases confirmation of the rounding top bearish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.

Given the downbeat Momentum indicator and the quote’s inability to cross 100 and 200-SMA confluence during the bounce-off two-month-old support area, USD/CAD is likely to confirm the bearish technical formation.

However, a clear break below 1.2470-65 should offer extra positives for the USD/CAD bears targeting March lows near 1.2365. During the fall, the 1.2400 round figure may offer an intermediate halt.

Alternatively, a clear upside break of the key SMA confluence near 1.2555-60 will target the late March top surrounding 1.2650. Though, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February 28 to March 18 downside, near the 1.2600 trhreshold, will act as an intermediate halt during the rally.

Overall, USD/CAD is on a bearish trajectory but needs confirmation for further weakness.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2494
Today Daily Change -39 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.31%
Today daily open 1.2533
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2563
Daily SMA50 1.2589
Daily SMA100 1.268
Daily SMA200 1.2951
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2544
Previous Daily Low 1.2471
Previous Weekly High 1.263
Previous Weekly Low 1.2477
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2516
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2499
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2488
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2444
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2416
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2561
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2589
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2634

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

