USD/CAD Price Analysis: Risks skewed to the downside after Wednesday's doji candle

- USD/CAD risks falling back to Wednesday's low of 1.3327.
- Wednesday's doji candle is indicative of bull fatigue.
USD/CAD is mildly bid in Asia and looking to cross above the psychological hurdle of 1.34. A breakout, however, could be short-lived, as Wednesday's doji candle is indicating bull fatigue.
USD/CAD produced a doji candle on Wednesday, which occurs when both bulls and the bears struggle to lead the price action, resulting in a two-way business and a flat close. It is widely considered a sign of indecision in the market place.
However, in USD/CAD's case, the candle mainly represents buyer exhaustion. After all, the bulls failed to produce a strong green candle by capitalizing on Bank of Canada's 50 basis point rate cut.
Alongside that, the 14-day relative strength index has diverged in favor of the bears.
Additionally, a bearish reversal doji pattern, as represented by last Friday's doji and Monday's big drop, is still valid.
So, the odds appear stacked in favor of a downward move. The pair could challenge Wednesday's low of 1.3327. Acceptance under that level would expose the daily chart ascending trendline support, currently at 1.3275.
On the higher side, a convincing close above Wednesday'shigh of 1.3431 is needed to put the bulls in a commanding position.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3397
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3394
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3299
|Daily SMA50
|1.318
|Daily SMA100
|1.3185
|Daily SMA200
|1.321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3432
|Previous Daily Low
|1.333
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3465
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3225
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3393
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.344
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3486
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3541
