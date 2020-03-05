USD/CAD Price Analysis: Risks skewed to the downside after Wednesday's doji candle

USD/CAD risks falling back to Wednesday's low of 1.3327.

Wednesday's doji candle is indicative of bull fatigue.

USD/CAD is mildly bid in Asia and looking to cross above the psychological hurdle of 1.34. A breakout, however, could be short-lived, as Wednesday's doji candle is indicating bull fatigue.

USD/CAD produced a doji candle on Wednesday, which occurs when both bulls and the bears struggle to lead the price action, resulting in a two-way business and a flat close. It is widely considered a sign of indecision in the market place.

However, in USD/CAD's case, the candle mainly represents buyer exhaustion. After all, the bulls failed to produce a strong green candle by capitalizing on Bank of Canada's 50 basis point rate cut.

Alongside that, the 14-day relative strength index has diverged in favor of the bears.

Additionally, a bearish reversal doji pattern, as represented by last Friday's doji and Monday's big drop, is still valid.

So, the odds appear stacked in favor of a downward move. The pair could challenge Wednesday's low of 1.3327. Acceptance under that level would expose the daily chart ascending trendline support, currently at 1.3275.

On the higher side, a convincing close above Wednesday'shigh of 1.3431 is needed to put the bulls in a commanding position.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels