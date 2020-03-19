USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rises back to 1.46, eyes fresh four-year highs

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CAD remains bid with the USD drawing haven bids. 
  • The 4-hour chart indicates scope for a continuation of the ongoing rally.

USD/CAD reversed higher from 1.4424 in early Asia and is currently probing the psychological resistance of 1.46. The American dollar is scoring gains against majors, possibly on haven demand amid persistent coronavirus fears. 

The consecutive long-tailed 4-hour candles created during the overnight trade represent strong dip demand and suggest scope for a break above Wednesday's high of 1.4650. That would be the highest level since January 2016. 

The case for a notable pullback would strengthen if the spot finds acceptance under 1.4349, invalidating the bullish bias signaled by the long-tailed 4-hour candles. That could happen if oil prices see a notable price recovery. WTI oil is currently trading near $23.30, having hit a low of $20.50 on Wednesday. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4591
Today Daily Change 0.0086
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 1.4505
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3589
Daily SMA50 1.3345
Daily SMA100 1.3261
Daily SMA200 1.3233
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4651
Previous Daily Low 1.4167
Previous Weekly High 1.3996
Previous Weekly Low 1.3422
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4466
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4352
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4231
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3957
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3747
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4715
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4925
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.5199

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

