USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rises back to 1.46, eyes fresh four-year highs

- USD/CAD remains bid with the USD drawing haven bids.
- The 4-hour chart indicates scope for a continuation of the ongoing rally.
USD/CAD reversed higher from 1.4424 in early Asia and is currently probing the psychological resistance of 1.46. The American dollar is scoring gains against majors, possibly on haven demand amid persistent coronavirus fears.
The consecutive long-tailed 4-hour candles created during the overnight trade represent strong dip demand and suggest scope for a break above Wednesday's high of 1.4650. That would be the highest level since January 2016.
The case for a notable pullback would strengthen if the spot finds acceptance under 1.4349, invalidating the bullish bias signaled by the long-tailed 4-hour candles. That could happen if oil prices see a notable price recovery. WTI oil is currently trading near $23.30, having hit a low of $20.50 on Wednesday.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4591
|Today Daily Change
|0.0086
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|1.4505
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3589
|Daily SMA50
|1.3345
|Daily SMA100
|1.3261
|Daily SMA200
|1.3233
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4651
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4167
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3996
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4466
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4231
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3957
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3747
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4715
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4925
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.5199
