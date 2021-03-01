USD/CAD Price Analysis: Reverses from key hurdle above 1.2700 even as MACD teases bulls

- USD/CAD struggles to trim early-day losses from two-week high.
- MACD keeps buyers hopeful but a clear break of 50-day SMA, four-old-month resistance line become necessary.
- Horizontal line from late-January adds filters to the downside.
Despite gradual recovery moves from 1.2687, USD/CAD remains 0.20% down, currently around 1.2705, during early Monday. In doing so, the quote keeps pullback from a convergence of 50-day SMA and a descending resistance line from October 29.
It should, however, be noted that the MACD is recalling the buyers and hence the corrective pullback may again target the 1.2730 resistance confluence.
In a case where the USD/CAD buyers manage to cross 1.2730, a downward sloping trend line from December 21, 2020, near 1.2825 will be the key to watch.
Meanwhile, failures to extend the corrective pullback beyond 1.2730 can keep USD/CAD directed towards a five-week-long horizontal area close to 1.2580.
Moreover, USD/CAD weakness below 1.2580 will not hesitate to refresh the yearly bottom surrounding 1.2470.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2702
|Today Daily Change
|-25 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.2727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2697
|Daily SMA50
|1.2731
|Daily SMA100
|1.2881
|Daily SMA200
|1.3136
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.273
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2587
|Previous Weekly High
|1.273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2468
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.249
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2824
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2918
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
