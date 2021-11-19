USD/CAD Price Analysis: Retreats from 50% Fibonacci retracement, 1.2530 in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD holds onto pullback from six-week high, grinds lower of late.
  • RSI nears overbought area, hints at limited upside scope.
  • 50-DMA, support line of short-term ascending channel tests bulls.

USD/CAD remains depressed around 1.2600, after reversing from early October highs the previous day. With this, the quote stays below 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of August-October fall by the press time of Friday’s Asian session.

Given the limited upside room for the RSI line backing the quote’s latest drop below 50% Fibo. level, the latest downside is likely to extend, at least for the short term.

However, a convergence of the 50-DMA and lower line of the ascending trend channel from October 27 offers a tough nut to crack for the bears around 1.2530.

Should the quote drops below 1.2530, September’s low near 1.2490 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level around 1.2445 should return to the charts.

Alternatively, an upside break of the 50% Fibo., at 1.2618, will direct USD/CAD buyers towards the stated channel’s resistance line around 1.2680.

If at all the pair bulls cross the 1.2680 hurdle, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement close to 1.2700 and 1.2765-70 area comprising multiple levels marked in September will be in the spotlight.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Further declines expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2602
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2456
Daily SMA50 1.2534
Daily SMA100 1.2551
Daily SMA200 1.2471
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2647
Previous Daily Low 1.2593
Previous Weekly High 1.2605
Previous Weekly Low 1.2387
Previous Monthly High 1.2739
Previous Monthly Low 1.2288
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2614
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2627
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.258
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2559
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2525
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2634
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2668
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2688

 

 

Latest Forex News

