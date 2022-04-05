USD/CAD Price Analysis: Responsive buyers push greenback bulls to near 1.2500

- Failed attempt of loonie bulls to drag the asset below the March lows has fetched responsive buying.
- The greenback bulls seek a bull cross of 20- and 50-period EMAs for validation.
- An establishment of the RSI (14) above 60.00 will activate a bullish setup.
The USD/CAD pair has fetched significant bids in the North American session on Tuesday after attempting a re-test of its previous week’s low at 1.2430. A responsive buying near the potential lows indicates that the market participants have considered the asset as a value buy, which has attracted potential investors.
On an hourly scale, USD/CAD is auctioning in a descending triangle formation whose horizontal support is placed from March lows at 1.2430 while the descending trendline is plotted from March 28 high at 1.2593. It is worth noting that a firmer responsive buying near the lower boundary of a descending triangle advocates a bullish reversal and eventually leads to an intensive buying activity.
The greenback bulls seek a bull cross of 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which are currently trading at 1.2472 and 1.2480 respectively.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted to a 40.00-60.00 range, which eradicates weakness in the counter. However, a breach of 60.00 by the momentum oscillator will trigger a bullish setup for the asset.
A breach above the psychological resistance of 1.2500 decisively will drive the asset towards April 1 high at 1.2540. Further, a cross of the latter will send the asset to its ultimate target of March 28 high at 1.2593.
However, Lonnie bulls can shift gear if the pair drop below Tuesday’s low at 1.2403, which will drag the major towards the November 2021 low and round level support at 1.2352 and 1.2300 respectively.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2488
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2482
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2622
|Daily SMA50
|1.2679
|Daily SMA100
|1.2693
|Daily SMA200
|1.2619
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2529
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2468
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2593
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.243
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2491
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2457
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2432
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2397
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2518
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2578
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Breakout of a Bull Flag demands a re-test to near 0.7550
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed a juggernaut upside after overstepping the April 4 high at 0.7557, which has sent the pair towards the north and the asset has printed a fresh nine-month high of 0.7662 on Wednesday.
EUR/USD: 1.0900 giving way although bulls eye correction to 1.0950
EUR/USD bears are in control but the bulls are putting up a fight. EUR/USD is under pressure but has stalled just below 1.0900 on the offer. This gives rise to the prospect of a significant correction of the hourly bearish impulse where bears could be attracted to the discount.
Gold stuck in a sideways range
The gold price was a touch lower as the US dollar weighed. The greenback hit its highest level in nearly two years as measured by the DXY index vs. a basket of other currencies. Gold holds in a tight range and awaits a catalyst.
Zilliqa price to present a buying opportunity at $0.12
Zilliqa price has not displayed any bullish signals yet. Traders should consider waiting for more price action. Zilliqa price has made an impulsive move to the downside, warranting traders to be patient before forecasting new all-time highs are to be made.
Choppy markets continue
It's been another choppy day in financial markets with Europe ending a mixed bag and US indices all in the red but to varying degrees. The markets are very indicative of the uncertainty that we continue to see from Ukraine/Russia negotiations to sanctions.