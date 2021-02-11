USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable near three-week lows

  • USD/CAD remained under bearish pressure on Thursday amid sustained USD selling.
  • The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.

The USD/CAD pair continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to fresh three-week lows, around the 1.2660 region post-US jobless claims.

The downfall was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent US dollar selling bias. A softer tone surrounding crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked loonie, did little to lend any support to the USD/CAD pair or stall the intraday slide.

From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to find acceptance above the 1.2700 mark supports prospects for further weakness. The bearish outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have again started drifting into the negative territory.

Hence, a subsequent fall towards the 1.2630 intermediate horizontal support, en-route sub-1.2600 level, or YTD lows, now looks a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, the 1.2700-1.2710 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the USD/CAD pair to the next relevant resistance near the 1.2780 heavy supply zone.

Today last price 1.2672
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.2701
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2743
Daily SMA50 1.2761
Daily SMA100 1.2959
Daily SMA200 1.3217
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2711
Previous Daily Low 1.2668
Previous Weekly High 1.287
Previous Weekly Low 1.2762
Previous Monthly High 1.2881
Previous Monthly Low 1.259
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2684
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2694
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2676
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.265
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2633
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2718
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2736
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2761

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

