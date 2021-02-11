USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable near three-week lows

- USD/CAD remained under bearish pressure on Thursday amid sustained USD selling.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
The USD/CAD pair continued losing ground through the early North American session and dropped to fresh three-week lows, around the 1.2660 region post-US jobless claims.
The downfall was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent US dollar selling bias. A softer tone surrounding crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked loonie, did little to lend any support to the USD/CAD pair or stall the intraday slide.
From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to find acceptance above the 1.2700 mark supports prospects for further weakness. The bearish outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have again started drifting into the negative territory.
Hence, a subsequent fall towards the 1.2630 intermediate horizontal support, en-route sub-1.2600 level, or YTD lows, now looks a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, the 1.2700-1.2710 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the USD/CAD pair to the next relevant resistance near the 1.2780 heavy supply zone.
USD/CAD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2672
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.2701
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2743
|Daily SMA50
|1.2761
|Daily SMA100
|1.2959
|Daily SMA200
|1.3217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2711
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.287
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2684
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2718
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2736
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2761
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
