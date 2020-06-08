USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable near multi-month lows, around 1.3400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD failed to build on the early attempted recovery move from multi-month lows.
  • The set-up still favours bearish traders, albeit oversold conditions warrant some caution.

The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on its attempted intraday recovery move and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 1.3400 round-figure mark. The pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery comes on the back of Friday's break below the very important 200-day SMA and supports prospects for a further decline.

However, technical indicators on the daily chart are flashing slightly oversold conditions and seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing fresh bearish bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a bearish acceptance below the 1.3400 mark before traders start positioning for an extension of the pair's three-week-old bearish trajectory.

The pair might then accelerate the fall further towards the next major support near the 1.3325 region before bears eventually aim to challenge the 1.3300 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful move beyond the daily swing high, around the 1.3435 region, is likely to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 1.3465 region (200-DMA). That said, a convincing breakthrough might prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair further beyond the key 1.3500 psychological mark, towards testing the 1.3565-70 region.

USD/CAD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3391
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.3422
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3833
Daily SMA50 1.3966
Daily SMA100 1.3742
Daily SMA200 1.3464
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3513
Previous Daily Low 1.3392
Previous Weekly High 1.3802
Previous Weekly Low 1.3392
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3438
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3467
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3371
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3321
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.325
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3493
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3564
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3614

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

