USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains trapped between two key averages, awaits fresh impetus

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD remains on track to retest 200-DMA at 1.2614.
  • 21-DMA is the level to beat for the bears, as RSI remains bullish.
  • Acceptance above 200-DMA is needed to revive the uptrend.

USD/CAD is looking to build onto Thursday’s rebound in the European session, helped by the gains in the US dollar across the board.

Despite the upbeat momentum, the dollar bulls remain in control, courtesy of the uptick in the US Treasury yields. A pause in the oil-price rally also aids the upside in the spot.

The currency pair now awaits the US Markit Preliminary PMIs for fresh impetus, as the bulls keep their sight on the descending 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2614.

Acceptance above the latter would revive the bullish momentum, with the focus back on the yearly highs of 1.2807.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds comfortably above the midline, underpinning the buying interests.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Meanwhile, the bulls remain hopeful so long as the price holds above the upward-sloping 21-DMA at 1.2488.

Ahead of that cushion, the bears need to beat Wednesday’s low of 1.2525.

All in all, the major needs a strong catalyst to break the two-day range play below the 21 and 200-DMAs.

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2572
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.2563
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2484
Daily SMA50 1.2284
Daily SMA100 1.2373
Daily SMA200 1.2617
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2595
Previous Daily Low 1.2529
Previous Weekly High 1.2621
Previous Weekly Low 1.2427
Previous Monthly High 1.2487
Previous Monthly Low 1.2007
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.257
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2554
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.253
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2497
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2464
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2595
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2628
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2661

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

