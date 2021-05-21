USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains sidelined below 10-day EMA as MACD flirts with bears

- USD/CAD holds lower ground after dropping the most in two weeks.
- Sustained trading below short-term key EMA, bearish MACD favor sellers.
- Bulls have multiple hurdles to tackle before retaking the controls.
USD/CAD pokes intraday high of 1.2067, around 1.2065 by the press time, during early Friday. In doing so, the Loonie pair stays inside a choppy range around 1.2050-70, established after the previous day’s pullback from 10-day EMA.
Given the bearish MACD and the pair’s sustained trading below 10-day EMA since late April, USD/CAD sellers can target the weekly low, also the lowest level since May 2015, around 1.2015.
However, the pair’s further downside will be tested by the 1.2000 psychological magnet and May 2015 low of 1.1920.
Though, any further downside past-1.1920 will be tested by a one-month-old previous resistance line bear 1.1915.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the 10-day EMA level of 1.2115 will trigger recovery moves targeting the previous week’s top surrounding 1.2200.
Should USD/CAD bulls manage to keep the reins beyond 1.2200, April lows near 1.2265 will be in the spotlight.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2063
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.206
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2211
|Daily SMA50
|1.2408
|Daily SMA100
|1.2552
|Daily SMA200
|1.2819
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2049
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2203
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2046
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.193
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2215
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
