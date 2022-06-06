  • USD/CAD struggles to defend buyers around seven-week low.
  • Convergence of an ascending trend line from October 2021, support line of a three-week-old falling channel restricts immediate downside.
  • RSI conditions challenge further downside, 200-DMA, bearish channel keep sellers hopeful.

USD/CAD pares a corrective pullback from a seven-week low of around 1.2580 during Tuesday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the Loonie pair portrays another failure to overcome the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October 2021 to May 2022 upside, near 1.2590.

Also keeping USD/CAD bears hopeful are the bearish MACD signals and downward sloping RSI (14) line, not oversold.

It’s worth noting, however, that a limited downside gap for the RSI (14), before visiting the oversold territory, highlights the importance of the 1.2500 support confluence including an ascending support line from October 2021 and a lower line of a three-week-old descending trend channel.

Should the USD/CAD prices drop below 1.2500, the odds of its south-run towards the yearly low marked in April around 1.2400 can’t be ruled out.

On the contrary, the 200-DMA level surrounding 1.2665 restricts the pair’s recovery moves ahead of the stated channel’s upper line, near 1.2700 by the press time.

In a case where the USD/CAD pair remains firmer past 1.2700, it defies the bearish chart pattern and can brace for March’s high near 1.2900.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.258
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 1.2594
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2812
Daily SMA50 1.2715
Daily SMA100 1.27
Daily SMA200 1.2662
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2596
Previous Daily Low 1.2551
Previous Weekly High 1.2714
Previous Weekly Low 1.2551
Previous Monthly High 1.3077
Previous Monthly Low 1.2629
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2579
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2568
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2565
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2536
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2521
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.261
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2625
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2654

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD desires acceptance around 0.7200, investors await RBA policy, US CPI in focus

AUD/USD desires acceptance around 0.7200, investors await RBA policy, US CPI in focus

The AUD/USD pair is gauging acceptance near the crucial support of 0.7190 in the Asian session. Investors are awaiting the announcement of the interest rate decision by the RBA for further guidance, which is due in the European session

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD eyes further losses below 1.0700 as yields underpin firmer USD

EUR/USD eyes further losses below 1.0700 as yields underpin firmer USD

EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.0680 during Tuesday’s Asian, after two consecutive days of downturn, as mixed sentiment and firmer yields favored bears ahead of this week’s key data/events.

EUR/USD News

Gold looks to break below $1,840 as US inflation is seen stable above 8%

Gold looks to break below $1,840 as US inflation is seen stable above 8%

Gold price is oscillating in a minor range of $1,840.70-1,842.60 in early Tokyo after an initiative selling structure. The precious metal witnessed a sheer downside move after experiencing a significant selling pressure from Monday’s high near $1,858.00.

Gold News

Why investors must keep AVAX price on their watchlists this week

Why investors must keep AVAX price on their watchlists this week

AVAX price displays newfound bullish momentum to start this week’s trading session as the bulls have printed a significant engulfing on the six-hour chart. 

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures