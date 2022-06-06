- USD/CAD struggles to defend buyers around seven-week low.
- Convergence of an ascending trend line from October 2021, support line of a three-week-old falling channel restricts immediate downside.
- RSI conditions challenge further downside, 200-DMA, bearish channel keep sellers hopeful.
USD/CAD pares a corrective pullback from a seven-week low of around 1.2580 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Loonie pair portrays another failure to overcome the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October 2021 to May 2022 upside, near 1.2590.
Also keeping USD/CAD bears hopeful are the bearish MACD signals and downward sloping RSI (14) line, not oversold.
It’s worth noting, however, that a limited downside gap for the RSI (14), before visiting the oversold territory, highlights the importance of the 1.2500 support confluence including an ascending support line from October 2021 and a lower line of a three-week-old descending trend channel.
Should the USD/CAD prices drop below 1.2500, the odds of its south-run towards the yearly low marked in April around 1.2400 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, the 200-DMA level surrounding 1.2665 restricts the pair’s recovery moves ahead of the stated channel’s upper line, near 1.2700 by the press time.
In a case where the USD/CAD pair remains firmer past 1.2700, it defies the bearish chart pattern and can brace for March’s high near 1.2900.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.258
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.2594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2812
|Daily SMA50
|1.2715
|Daily SMA100
|1.27
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2596
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2551
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2714
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2551
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3077
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.261
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2625
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2654
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
