USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains depressed below 1.2700 mark ahead of Powell

- A combination of factors prompted some selling around USD/CAD on Friday.
- The set-up supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying at lower levels.
- The focus remains on Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest uptick, or find acceptance above the 1.2700 mark and witnessed a modest pullback on the last day of the week. The pair remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near daily lows, around the 1.2665 region.
A fresh leg up in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and acted as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. On the other hand, the underlying bullish sentiment weighed on the safe-haven US dollar amid a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields. That said, the downside remains cushioned ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's highly-anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair, so far, has managed to hold its neck above mid-1.2600s. Some follow-through selling might prompt technical selling and accelerate the intraday decline further towards the 1.2600 confluence support. The mentioned handle comprises of 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and a short-term ascending trend-line extending late July swing lows.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on daily/hourly charts are holding comfortably in the positive territory and support prospects for the emergence of some buying at lower levels. That said, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.2700 mark before placing fresh bets. The USD/CAD pair might then accelerate the momentum further towards the 1.2740-45 intermediate resistance zone.
On the flip side, a convincing break below the 1.2600 mark could get extended towards the 1.2545 region, which coincides with the very important 200-day SMA. Some follow-through selling might turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable and pave the way for an extension of the recent sharp retracement slide from mid-1.2900s, or the highest level since December 2020 touched last Friday.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2674
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2687
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.259
|Daily SMA50
|1.2518
|Daily SMA100
|1.2378
|Daily SMA200
|1.2546
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2696
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2586
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2949
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2512
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2654
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2628
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2617
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2508
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2726
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2766
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1750 as pre-Powell tensions rise
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.1750, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of key event risks. Investors shrug off horror pictures from Afghanistan and focus on Fed Chair Powell's hints of the bank's tapering moves. US Core PCE is also of interest.
GBP/USD clings to 1.37 ahead of Powell's critical speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, down from the highs seen earlier this week as Brexit-related shortages and rises in UK covid cases weigh on sterling. Markets are eagerly awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech and hints of tapering.
XAU/USD trims a part of intraday gains, back below $1,800 ahead of Powell
Gold price jumps on mixed cues, geopolitical risks. Treasury yields ease despite Fed’s hawkish view ahead of Powell. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.