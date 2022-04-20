- USD/CAD drops back below 1.2600, tracking the pullback in the US dollar.
- The oil price rebound also lends support to the major.
- USD/CAD turns lower towards 21-DMA after rejection above 200-DMA.
USD/CAD is holding lower ground below 1.2600, undermined by the renewed downside in the US dollar against its major peers.
The pullback in the dollar from two-year peaks could be mainly attributed to the steep correction in the USD/JPY pair after it faced rejection just below the 129.50 psychological barrier.
Meanwhile, the rebound in the price of WTI on lower US inventories and OPEC+ production levels also added to the weight on the major.
All eyes now remain on the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the Fed’s Beige Book to indicate the further direction in the pair.
Technically, USD/CAD is turning lower towards the horizontal 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) support at 1.2554 after having failed to find acceptance above the mildly bullish 200-DMA over the past five trading days. The 200-DMA currently stands at 1.2628.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing lower, moving further below the midline, allowing room for more declines.
A sustained move below the 21-DMA level could expose the April 14 lows of 1.2521, below which the 1.2500 round level could be put to test.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Only a daily closing above the 200-DMA will help initiate a fresh advance to challenge the descending 50-DMA at 1.2652.
Further up, the 100-DMA at 1.2681 will come into play should the recovery momentum gather steam.
USD/CAD: Additional levels to consider
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2584
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2552
|Daily SMA50
|1.2654
|Daily SMA100
|1.2684
|Daily SMA200
|1.2628
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2647
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2568
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2676
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2521
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2598
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2617
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2574
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2532
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2689
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2731
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
