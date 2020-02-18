USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes session tops, eyeing a move towards reclaiming the 1.3300 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD continues gaining traction and spikes to near one-week tops.
  • The set-up support prospects for an extension of the positive move.

The USD/CAD pair maintained its bid tone through the early North-American session on Tuesday and jumped to near one-week tops, around the 1.3275 region post-US/Canadian manufacturing data.

Given that the pair on Monday defended the very important 200-day SMA, a subsequent move beyond a three-day-old descending trend-channel was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have again started gaining positive traction on the 4-hourly chart, further reinforcing the near-term constructive set-up.

Some follow-through buying beyond 200-hour SMA will reaffirm the bullish bias and should assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.3300 round-figure mark.

However, the fact that oscillators on the 1-hourly chart have moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory, bulls are likely to wait for some intraday consolidation.

On the flip side, the 1.3265 horizontal level now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might drag the pair back toward challenging the 1.3220 region (200-DMA).

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3273
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.3233
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3228
Daily SMA50 1.3144
Daily SMA100 1.318
Daily SMA200 1.3218
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.326
Previous Daily Low 1.3224
Previous Weekly High 1.333
Previous Weekly Low 1.3236
Previous Monthly High 1.3255
Previous Monthly Low 1.29
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3238
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3218
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3203
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3182
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3254
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3275
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3289

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD breaks below 1.0800 amid data imbalances, risk-off

EUR/USD breaks below 1.0800 amid data imbalances, risk-off

A disappointing German ZEW Survey, better than expected US data and looming coronavirus concerns are pushing EUR/USD lower. 1.0770 next critical support.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures

GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 as investors ignore weak UK wage figures and Brexit concerns once again. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Coronavirus takes a bite from the apple, Gold gains, Bitcoin bounces

Forex Today: Coronavirus takes a bite from the apple, Gold gains, Bitcoin bounces

The coronavirus outbreak's economic impact is growing as Apple, the iPhone maker has issued a warning that it is unable to meet its guidance due to production and issues and closed stores in China. The tech giant's announcement has been weighing on the market mood, pushing gold and the yen higher. 

Read more

Gold eases from two-week highs, trades below $1,590

Gold eases from two-week highs, trades below $1,590

The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a tight range on Monday in the absence of significant market drives and turned north during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday with the precious metal capitalizing on risk-off flows.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures