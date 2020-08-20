USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes session tops, bulls eyeing a move beyond 200-hour SMA

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
  • The technical set-up warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.

Having formed a strong base near 100-hour SMA, around the 1.3200 round-figure mark, the USD/CAD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3245 region during the early North American session.

Some follow-through buying around the greenback was seen as a key factor that assisted the pair to build on the previous day's goodish bounce from multi-month lows, around the 1.3135 region. Bullish oscillators on hourly charts favour bullish traders. A sustained strength beyond 200-day SMA will reaffirm the bullish outlook and pave the way for a further appreciating move.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to recover from the negative territory and warrant some caution before positioning for an extension of the recovery momentum. Looking at the broader picture, the pair has been trending lower along a downward sloping channel since early July, which points to a well-established near-term downtrend. 

Hence, any subsequent positive move might confront stiff resistance near the 1.3265-70 region, above which bulls are likely to aim back towards reclaiming the 1.3300 round-figure mark. The latter marks the top boundary of the mentioned channel and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3232
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.3216
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3319
Daily SMA50 1.3472
Daily SMA100 1.3697
Daily SMA200 1.3531
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3227
Previous Daily Low 1.3133
Previous Weekly High 1.3395
Previous Weekly Low 1.3192
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3191
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3169
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3157
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3098
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3063
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3251
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3286
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3345

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

