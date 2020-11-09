USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes 10-week low, eyes yearly support line

  • USD/CAD stays offered, sellers attack September low amid bearish MACD.
  • An ascending trend line from December 31, 2019 offers immediate support.
  • Bulls are less likely to get convinced unless witnessing an upside break beyond 200-day EMA.

USD/CAD drops to the lowest in more than two months, currently around 1.3014, during Monday’s Asian session.

The loonie pair failed to cross 1.3100 horizontal resistance during Friday’s pullback moves, which in turn gains support from bearish MACD conditions to challenge the multi-day-old support line near the 1.3000 psychological magnet.

It should, however, be noted that the quote’s sustained declines below the stated support line will have to slip below September month’s low of 1.2994 to visit the December 2019 bottom surrounding 1.2950.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 1.3100 immediate resistance can escalate the corrective recovery towards the mid-October top near 1.3260.

Though, USD/CAD bulls are likely to remain cautious unless witnessing a clear break above the 200-day EMA level of 1.3385.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3016
Today Daily Change -27 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.21%
Today daily open 1.3043
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3176
Daily SMA50 1.3204
Daily SMA100 1.3308
Daily SMA200 1.3544
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3097
Previous Daily Low 1.3019
Previous Weekly High 1.337
Previous Weekly Low 1.3019
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3049
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3067
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3009
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2976
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2932
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3165

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

