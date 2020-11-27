USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovery moves eye 1.3030 resistance confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD keeps Tuesday’s pullback from 13-day low, recently sideways near intraday high.
  • Bullish MACD favor recovery moves towards 100-HMA, weekly resistance line.
  • Monthly low can lure the bears below 1.2985.

USD/CAD wavers around 1.3020 amid Friday’s Asian session. Even if the quote struggles for a clear direction off-late, it holds the corrective recoveries from the 13-day low marked on Wednesday.

While bullish MACD backs the recently positive trading momentum, a joint of 100-HMA and a falling trend line from Monday around 1.3030 restricts the pair’s immediate upside.

In a case where the USD/CAD bulls manage to cross 1.3030, the weekly top surrounding 1.3110 will be on their radar. Though, Tuesday’s high of 1.3090 can act as an intermediate halt during the rise.

On the flip side, an immediate ascending trend line around 1.3015 and 1.3000 can restrict the pair’s short-term downside moves.

Also acting as the key support is the weekly low near 1.2985 that holds the gate for further south-run targeting the monthly trough near 1.2930.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3021
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.302
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3092
Daily SMA50 1.3184
Daily SMA100 1.3235
Daily SMA200 1.3529
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3023
Previous Daily Low 1.299
Previous Weekly High 1.3142
Previous Weekly Low 1.3034
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.301
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3003
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2999
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2979
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2967
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3043
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3063

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY ignores downbeat Tokyo CPI, trades mixed above 104.00

USD/JPY ignores downbeat Tokyo CPI, trades mixed above 104.00

USD/JPY traders look for strong signals to break the chain of three-day declines. Tokyo CPI slipped below -0.6% forecast, core CPI matched -0.7% expected in November. Risks struggle amid US off, mixed news on vaccine, US-China front. A light calendar can extend the sideways moves.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Fizzles upside momentum below 0.7400 but bears await clear signals

AUD/USD: Fizzles upside momentum below 0.7400 but bears await clear signals

AUD/USD eases after refreshing the three-month top the previous day, downside have recently been confined though. Chatters surrounding US-China relations, virus woes probe risk-on but absence of the US traders, light calendar elsewhere, limits the moves.

AUD/USD News

Gold: Bears noting old support for a discount

Gold: Bears noting old support for a discount

The price of gold has broken into bearish territory below a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. In the recent good news in markets, the price of the yellow metal has come under renewed pressure. Bears will seek a discount on a pullback to retest old support, expected to turn resistance. 

Gold news

WTI regains $45.00 even as choppy session limits the moves

WTI regains $45.00 even as choppy session limits the moves

WTI fades pullback moves from the highest in nine months. The energy benchmark eased from the multi-day high the previous day as global optimism, mainly fuelled through the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes, fizzled. Also challenging the oil bulls was the US holiday due to Thanksgiving Day.

Oil News

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures