USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovery moves eye 1.3030 resistance confluence

- USD/CAD keeps Tuesday’s pullback from 13-day low, recently sideways near intraday high.
- Bullish MACD favor recovery moves towards 100-HMA, weekly resistance line.
- Monthly low can lure the bears below 1.2985.
USD/CAD wavers around 1.3020 amid Friday’s Asian session. Even if the quote struggles for a clear direction off-late, it holds the corrective recoveries from the 13-day low marked on Wednesday.
While bullish MACD backs the recently positive trading momentum, a joint of 100-HMA and a falling trend line from Monday around 1.3030 restricts the pair’s immediate upside.
In a case where the USD/CAD bulls manage to cross 1.3030, the weekly top surrounding 1.3110 will be on their radar. Though, Tuesday’s high of 1.3090 can act as an intermediate halt during the rise.
On the flip side, an immediate ascending trend line around 1.3015 and 1.3000 can restrict the pair’s short-term downside moves.
Also acting as the key support is the weekly low near 1.2985 that holds the gate for further south-run targeting the monthly trough near 1.2930.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3021
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3092
|Daily SMA50
|1.3184
|Daily SMA100
|1.3235
|Daily SMA200
|1.3529
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3023
|Previous Daily Low
|1.299
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3034
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.301
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3003
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2999
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2979
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3043
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3063
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
