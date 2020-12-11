USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovers from 32-month low, but falling wedge intact

  • USD/CAD recovers from the level last seen in April 2018. 
  • The daily chart shows the pair has carved out a falling wedge pattern.

USD/CAD is currently trading near 1.2745, having printed a low of 1.2707 on Thursday. That level was last seen in April 2018. 

The minor recovery from multi-year lows looks like an oversold bounce. The 14-day Relative Strength Index is hovering below 30, indicating the sell-off is overdone. 

However, the pair is yet to exit the falling wedge represented by trendlines connecting the Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 highs and Oct. 13 and Nov. 9 lows. A falling wedge breakout would confirm a short-term bearish-to-bullish trend change. At the time of writing, the falling wedge resistance is located at 1.2876. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2745
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.2737
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2966
Daily SMA50 1.3091
Daily SMA100 1.3169
Daily SMA200 1.3505
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2829
Previous Daily Low 1.2707
Previous Weekly High 1.301
Previous Weekly Low 1.2774
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2754
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2782
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2686
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2636
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2564
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2808
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.288
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.293

 

 

