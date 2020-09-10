USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovers from 1.3140 support confluence

  • USD/CAD picks up bids after stepping back from three-week top the previous day.
  • 100-HMA and multiple trend lines challenge sellers around 1.3140.
  • Bearish MACD warrants buyers to wait for confirmation.

USD/CAD rises to 1.3161, up 0.12% on a day, during the early Thursday. The loonie pair recently bounced off a joint of 100-HMA, an ascending trend line from September 04 and a horizontal are comprising multiple highs marked since September 03.

While the pullback from the key support suggests the pair’s further recovery, bearish MACD probes the bulls to wait for a clear break of 1.3200 before taking any major positions.

It’s worth mentioning that 1.3260 and July month’s low near 1.3330 could lure the optimists after 1.3200.

On the flip side, 200-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September 01-09 upside, respectively around 1.3100 and 1.3095, can question the pair’s downside past-1.3140.

Also acting as the key downside supports are 1.3040, the 1.3000 threshold and the monthly low of 1.2994.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3159
Today Daily Change 13 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 1.3146
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3152
Daily SMA50 1.3331
Daily SMA100 1.3557
Daily SMA200 1.3521
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.326
Previous Daily Low 1.3146
Previous Weekly High 1.3162
Previous Weekly Low 1.2994
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3189
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3216
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3108
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.307
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2994
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3222
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3297
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3335

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

