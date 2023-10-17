USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recover some lost ground, the key barrier is seen at 1.3700

By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • USD/CAD attracts some buyers around 1.3630 amid the recovery in US bond yields.
  • The pair holds above the 50- and 100-day EMAs; RSI indicator is located in the bullish territory above 50.
  • The key resistance level is seen at 1.3700; 1.3566 acts as an initial support.

The USD/CAD pair snaps a two-day losing streak during the Asian session on Tuesday. A rebound of the pair is bolstered by a rally of the US Treasury yields and a decline in oil prices. Traders will closely monitor the US Retail Sales and the Canadian inflation data. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading near 1.3630, holding higher while adding 0.15% on the day.

The US Retail Sales figure is expected to rise by 0.3% MoM whereas the annual and monthly Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September is expected to rise by 4.0% and 0.1%, respectively.

From the technical perspective, USD/CAD holds above the 50- and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on the daily chart, which supports the buyers for the time being. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is located in the bullish territory above 50, which means the path of the least resistance of USD/CAD is to the upside.

That said, the key resistance level for the pair is seen near the confluence of the psychological round figure and a high of October 12 of 1.3700. Any decisive follow-through buying above the latter will see a rally to the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band of 1.3770. The additional upside filter to watch is near a high of October 5 at 1.3785. Further north, the pair will see a rally to a high of March 10 at 1.3860.

On the flip side, a low of October 10 at 1.3566 acts as an initial support for USD/CAD. The next contention level is located near the 50-day EMA at 1.3545, followed by the 100-day EMA at 1.3493. A break below the latter will see a drop to the next downside stop at 1.3410, representing the lower limit of the Bollinger Band. Further south, a low of September 19 at 1.3379 will be the next level to watch.

USD/CAD daily chart

 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3631
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.3611
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3582
Daily SMA50 1.3559
Daily SMA100 1.3417
Daily SMA200 1.3465
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3664
Previous Daily Low 1.3606
Previous Weekly High 1.3701
Previous Weekly Low 1.3569
Previous Monthly High 1.3694
Previous Monthly Low 1.3379
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3629
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3642
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.359
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3569
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3532
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3648
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3685
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3706

 

 

