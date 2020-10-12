USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recaptures 21-HMA on the road to recovery from monthly lows

- USD/CAD in bearish consolidation near monthly troughs.
- Risk-on mood and sell-off in WTI support the bounce.
- Path of least resistance remains to the downside.
USD/CAD is attempting a tepid bounce from monthly lows of 1.3110, helped by a broad-based US dollar rebound and the sell-off in WTI prices.
The greenback gains footing at the start of the week, courtesy of the relentless rise in USD/CNH after the Chinese central bank deployed new measures to stall the yuan appreciation.
Meanwhile, WTI remains offered into oversupply worries, as the Norwegian strike ends and the US oil producers also restore production after the hurricane Delta’s exit.
Despite the rebound, the spot remains exposed to the downside risks amid strengthening prospects of the Canadian economic recovery after Friday's robust jobs report for September.
From a short-term technical perspective, the 21-hourly moving average (HMA) resistance has been clear, as the bulls fight back control. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points north while looking to recapture the bullish territory above 50.00.
Should the recovery sustain, the next upside target is seen 1.3144, the Asian session high. A break above the latter would open doors towards the bearish 50-HMA at 1.3172.
Alternatively, the monthly low could be back on the sellers’ mind below which the falling trendline support at 1.3091 could be tested.
USD/CAD: Hourly chart
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3134
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3122
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3274
|Daily SMA50
|1.3229
|Daily SMA100
|1.3392
|Daily SMA200
|1.3536
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1.311
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3341
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.311
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3165
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2998
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3178
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3268
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
