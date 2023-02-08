USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rebounds from weekly low, bulls look to seize control above 1.3400

- USD/CAD attracts some buyers near the 1.3360 area, or the weekly low touched on Wednesday.
- A modest pullback in crude oil prices undermines the Loonie and lends some support to the pair.
- A weaker risk tone benefits the USD’s safe-haven status and contributes to the intraday bounce.
The USD/CAD pair rebounds from the weekly low touched this Wednesday and climbs to a fresh daily high, which bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3400 mark.
Crude oil prices surrender a major part of the intraday gains to a one-week low, which, in turn, is seen undermining the commodity-linked Loonie. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off mood benefits the US Dollar's relative safe-haven status and assists the USD/CAD pair to attract some buyers near the 1.3360 region.
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up might continue to confront stiff resistance near the top end of over a two-month-old descending channel. The said hurdle is pegged near the 1.3455 area and is followed by the last week's swing high, around the 1.3475 zone, which should now act as a pivotal point.
A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent recovery move from the lowest level since November 16. Some follow-through buying beyond the 50-day SMA will reaffirm the positive bias and push the USD/CAD pair beyond the 1.3500 psychological mark.
The momentum could get extended towards a technically significant 100-day SMA support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.3530 region, above which bulls might aim to reclaim the 1.3600 mark.
On the flip side, the daily low, around the 1.3360 area, now becomes immediate support to defend ahead of the 1.3300 mark. A convincing break below will make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to fall below the YTD low, around the 1.3265-1.3266 zone, and test the 1.3200 mark en route to the channel support, around the 1.3160-1.3155 zone.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3403
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3404
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3382
|Daily SMA50
|1.3494
|Daily SMA100
|1.3536
|Daily SMA200
|1.3227
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3469
|Previous Daily Low
|1.338
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3262
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3414
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3435
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3277
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3455
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3507
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3544
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
