USD/CAD Price Analysis: Rebounds from 1.3400 ahead of Fed policy

- USD/CAD recovers from 1.3400 amid cautious market mood ahead of Fed’s policy.
- The Fed is seen keeping interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25-5.50%.
- Oil prices come under pressure as gloomy demand outlook.
The USD/CAD pair discovers buying interest near the round-level cushion of 1.3400. The Loonie asset rebounds as market mood has turned quite cautious ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change data for January.
S&P500 futures have faces selling pressure in the European session, indicating a risk-aversion theme. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rises as appeal for safe-haven assets improve ahead of Fed’s policy. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25-5.50%. Investors will keenly focus on fresh cues about quantitative easing.
Market participants anticipate that the Fed will start reducing interest rates from May as price pressures are consistently softening.
On the oil front, oil price falls as investors lean towards poor demand outlook against geopolitical tensions. Investors see poor demand for oil in China due to deepening real estate crisis. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and lower oil prices weaken the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD recovers from December 18 high of 1.3409. The 50% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from November 1 high at 1.3900 to December 27 low of 1.3177) at 1.3540 is acting as a major barricade for the US Dollar bulls. The near-term demand is not bullish enough as it the Loonie asset is trading below the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates a consolidation ahead.
An upside move would appear if the asset will break above the 38.2% Fibo retracement, which will placed at 1.3455. This would allow more upside towards the psychological resistance of 1.3500, followed by 50% Fibo retracement at 1.3540.
On the flip side, a downside move below 23.6% Fibo retracement at 1.3350 would drag the asset towards the round-level support of 1.3300 and December 29 high at 1.3265.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.343
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3399
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3429
|Daily SMA50
|1.3444
|Daily SMA100
|1.3555
|Daily SMA200
|1.348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3446
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3396
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3535
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3414
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3415
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3381
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3363
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3483
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
