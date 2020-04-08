USD/CAD Price Analysis: Pulls back from 50% Fibonacci retracement

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD recovers from an eight-day low, a fortnight-old falling trend line in focus.
  • 200-bar SMA adds to the support.
  • Canada’s Deputy Foreign Minister recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

USD/CAD remains mildly positive, up 0.23%, as taking the bids near 1.4030 during the Asian session on Wednesday. With that, the Loonie pair bounces off 50% Fibonacci retracement of its run-up from late-February to March 19, 2020.

Also favoring the pair’s recent recovery could be the news that the Canadian Deputy Minister Marta Morgan has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

While 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.4110 is likely an immediate target for the buyers, a downward sloping trend line from march 23, currently at 1.4200, seems to add to the resistance.

On the contrary, 1.4000 can act as the nearby support for the pair before it can revisit 50.0% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3935.

During the quote’s further declines below 1.3935, which are less likely considering the RSI conditions, 200-bar SMA figures of 1.3875 and 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement around 1.3760 will be the key.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.4024
Today Daily Change 30 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.21%
Today daily open 1.3994
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4156
Daily SMA50 1.3657
Daily SMA100 1.3401
Daily SMA200 1.3302
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4144
Previous Daily Low 1.3945
Previous Weekly High 1.4349
Previous Weekly Low 1.3983
Previous Monthly High 1.4668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4021
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4068
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3911
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3829
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3713
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.411
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4226
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4308

 

 

