USD/CAD Price Analysis: Pullback towards sub-1.3400 zone appears more impulsive as US PPI looms

- USD/CAD remains pressured at intraday low after volatile Thursday.
- Convergence of 200-DMA, five-month-old falling resistance line challenge Loonie pair buyers.
- 100-DMA, multiple levels marked since early June join bullish MACD signals to prod sellers.
- More clues of US inflation eyed for clear directions.
USD/CAD clings to mild losses around 1.3430 during early Friday, following the failure to cross the key upside hurdle despite an interesting bullish close to the volatile day. In doing so, the Loonie pair justifies technical signals while waiting for additional details to confirm the recent dovish bias about the Federal Reserve (Fed), especially after the previous day’s downbeat US data.
Among the US statistics, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July and the first readings of the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for August will be crucial to watch for clear directions.
Also read:
That said, USD/CAD reverses from a joint of the 200-DMA and a downward-sloping resistance line from May 31, close to 1.3450 by the press time.
However, the bullish MACD signals suggest limited downside room for the Loonie pair, which in turn highlights a convergence of the 100-DMA and a two-month-old horizontal support zone, close to 1.3390-80.
It’s worth noting that the quote’s downside break of 1.3380 will make it vulnerable to drop toward April’s low of around 1.3300.
On the contrary, a daily closing beyond the 1.3450 resistance confluence could quickly propel the USD/CAD prices to the monthly high marked on Monday at around 1.3505.
Following that, tops marked in May and April, respectively near 1.3655 and 1.3670, will be in the spotlight.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3434
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.3449
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3269
|Daily SMA50
|1.3268
|Daily SMA100
|1.3391
|Daily SMA200
|1.3451
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.345
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3373
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3421
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3402
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3346
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3475
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3502
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3553
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
