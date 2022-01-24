USD/CAD Price Analysis: Pullback from fortnight high remains elusive beyond 200-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD snaps two-day rebound from eight-week-old descending resistance line.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level can offer immediate support, weekly horizontal area adds to the downside filters.
  • 100-DMA, 50% Fibo. probes bulls before giving them controls.

USD/CAD consolidates recent gains around 1.2570, down 0.10% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the Loonie pair takes a U-turn from a downward sloping resistance line from late November.

However, easing bearish bias of the MACD and the pair’s sustained trading beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of October-December 2021 upside, near 1.2550, keeps USD/CAD buyers hopeful. Also favoring the pair buyers is the successful trading beyond the 200-DMA.

That said, the quote’s latest pullback remains less important until staying beyond the aforementioned key Fibonacci retracement level and the 200-DMA, respectively around 1.2550 and 1.2500.

Even if the quote drops below 1.2500, a clear downside break of short-term horizontal support near 1.2450 will be necessary to recall bears.

On the flip side, the stated resistance line and the 100-DMA, around 1.2590 and 1.2625 in that order, will restrict the short-term upside of the USD/CAD prices.

It’s worth noting that the 50% Fibo. level near 1.2630 also challenges the pair buyers before directing them to the 1.2700 threshold.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.257
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 1.2583
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2643
Daily SMA50 1.2705
Daily SMA100 1.2622
Daily SMA200 1.2502
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2584
Previous Daily Low 1.2499
Previous Weekly High 1.2584
Previous Weekly Low 1.2451
Previous Monthly High 1.2964
Previous Monthly Low 1.2608
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2551
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2531
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2527
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.247
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2442
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2612
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.264
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2697

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

