USD/CAD Price Analysis: Probing key 1.3195 hurdle after falling wedge breakout

  • USD/CAD charts a bullish breakout on the hourly chart.
  • Bulls probing critical resistance at 1.3195.
  • Hourly RSI turned bullish, eyes on US data for fresh cues.

USD/CAD has pierced above the 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at 1.3185, having dived out of the falling wedge pattern on the hourly chart.  

The spot charted a bullish breakout after it closed the hour above the 1.3181, opening doors for a test of the powerful resistance aligned at 1.3195, the confluence of the 50, 100 and 200-HMAs.

A break above the latter, the bulls would recapture the 1.32 mark, beyond which Tuesday’s high of 1.3239 could be put to test.

Alternatively, the immediate support is seen at the pattern resistance-turned-support, now at 1.3173.

USD/CAD: Hourly chart

fxsoriginalUSD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3186
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.3173
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3279
Daily SMA50 1.344
Daily SMA100 1.366
Daily SMA200 1.353
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.324
Previous Daily Low 1.3168
Previous Weekly High 1.3265
Previous Weekly Low 1.3133
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3195
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3212
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3122
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3075
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3219
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3291

 

 

